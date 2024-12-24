Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,790 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LMND opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 220.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

