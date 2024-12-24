Daniel Solomita Sells 61,278 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Solomita sold 61,278 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $95,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,006.32. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LOOP stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 164.29% and a negative net margin of 19,364.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LOOP Free Report ) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.11% of Loop Industries worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

