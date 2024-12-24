Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON) Insider Neil Inwood Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX:AON – Get Free Report) insider Neil Inwood purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($46,875.00).
Apollo Minerals Price Performance
Apollo Minerals Company Profile
Apollo Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for zinc, lead, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Kroussou project located in the Ngounié Province of Western Gabon. Apollo Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Minerals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.