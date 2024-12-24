William James Iv Eckert Sells 1,700 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equitable

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 61.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

