Insider Selling: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

