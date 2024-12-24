AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea Sells 185 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $35,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 280 shares in the company, valued at $53,550. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $221.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 731.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

