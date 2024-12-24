Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$71,950.00.

Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 10,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,350.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$30.49.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.