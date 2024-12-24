ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 28,536 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares in the company, valued at $412,748.40. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16.
ChargePoint Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
