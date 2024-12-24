ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 28,536 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares in the company, valued at $412,748.40. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, October 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

