Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,936,467 shares in the company, valued at $31,772,572.94. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GYRE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

