Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,936,467 shares in the company, valued at $31,772,572.94. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
GYRE opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.