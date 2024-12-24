Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $18,559.39 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Oxana Tkach sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $18,559.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,959.10. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxana Tkach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, Oxana Tkach sold 18,324 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $94,918.32.

Blend Labs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

