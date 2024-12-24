Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $14,619.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,181,839.20. This trade represents a 0.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $15,557.04.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $15,551.46.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $14,409.42.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $14,191.80.

Shares of JCI opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 169.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

