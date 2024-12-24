Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,738.80. This represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE KODK opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.73.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
