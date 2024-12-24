Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,738.80. This represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.73.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $62,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

