Alan Taylor Sells 4,182 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,761.48. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $194,510.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $707,035.10.

On Thursday, October 31st, Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $122,985.20.

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 2.00. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

