NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases $38,850.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,872.25. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 36.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 96.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 28.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NewtekOne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

