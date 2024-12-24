ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Jagdeep Ca Singh Sells 36,574 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,694.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,030.20. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

