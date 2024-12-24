H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg Buys 3,716 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Kestenberg acquired 3,716 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,966.07.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

HR.UN opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

