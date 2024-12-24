Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 2,500 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,295,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,451,053. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SERV opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Serve Robotics

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.