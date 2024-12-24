enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Director Matthew Jenusaitis Acquires 9,620 Shares of Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jenusaitis bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $24,338.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858.85. The trade was a 138.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
enVVeno Medical Trading Up 16.9 %
enVVeno Medical stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.97.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
