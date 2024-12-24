Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,489.64. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $37,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $37,200.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

