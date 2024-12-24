Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) Senior Officer Acquires C$20,520.00 in Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Christopher Baker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,520.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

CVE ELE opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Elemental Altus Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.