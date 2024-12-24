Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Director Stacey Mowbray Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ? increase in their position.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE H opened at C$44.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.56. The company has a market cap of C$26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$37.27 and a 12 month high of C$48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.