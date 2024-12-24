Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Director Stacey Mowbray Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ? increase in their position.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE H opened at C$44.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.56. The company has a market cap of C$26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$37.27 and a 12 month high of C$48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.00.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

