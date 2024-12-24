Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director James Murray Pasieka Sells 11,213 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$58,643.99.

SGY opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research firms have commented on SGY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark upgraded Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

