Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director James Murray Pasieka Sells 11,213 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$58,643.99.
Surge Energy Price Performance
SGY opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.
Surge Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGY
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.