Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Terence James Cryan Buys 50,000 Shares

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) Director Terence James Cryan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,079.22. This represents a 12.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

