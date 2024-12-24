ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $25,123.32 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,547.70. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 74.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

