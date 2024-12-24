Insider Buying: Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Senior Officer Purchases 1,570 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donna Smiley purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,356.08.

Sylogist Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE SYZ opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.75 million, a PE ratio of 894.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.55. Sylogist Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

