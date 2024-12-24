Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.43 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.81). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.80), with a volume of 175,965 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Spire Healthcare Group

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51. The company has a market cap of £908.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,214.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.