ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.98 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.93). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 3,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,480.00 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, insider David Hallas purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,470 ($14,378.84). Company insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

