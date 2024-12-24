Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$11.31. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

