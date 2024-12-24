Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
