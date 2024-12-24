Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and traded as high as $30.78. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 260,377 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 443.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.44% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

