Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.38 and traded as high as $1,065.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,065.01, with a volume of 64 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $745.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.87.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $29.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $9.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

