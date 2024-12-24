F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.24. F & M Bank shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.37.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.48%.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

