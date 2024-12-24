Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.67 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.26). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 46,696 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 311.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,500.00%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

