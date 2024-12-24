Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.49. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 33,950 shares.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

