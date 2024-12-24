York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and traded as low as $29.48. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2,860 shares traded.
York Traditions Bank Stock Up 5.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.
About York Traditions Bank
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
