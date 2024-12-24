Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.92 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.82). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.78), with a volume of 39,798 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of £65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -945.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.84.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

