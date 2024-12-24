CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 41.62 ($0.52). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 41.62 ($0.52), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £620,133.53 and a PE ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.80), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,516.36). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

