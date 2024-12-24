TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.43 and traded as high as C$45.94. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$45.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

TRX Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.71.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

