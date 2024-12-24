Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and traded as low as $64.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 41,043 shares traded.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.