Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.27 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 248.79 ($3.12). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.12), with a volume of 23,365 shares.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £291.72 million, a PE ratio of 640.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 252.68.

Schroder Japan Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,282.05%.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

