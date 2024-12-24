hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.90 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 606,288 shares changing hands.

hVIVO Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £130.10 million, a P/E ratio of 637.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.13.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

