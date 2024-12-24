Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Medical Imaging Stock Down 100.0 %
Medical Imaging Company Profile
Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities.
