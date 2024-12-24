Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and traded as high as $47.52. Pershing Square shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 41,080 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

