Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and traded as high as C$18.05. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Transcontinental Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$241.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

