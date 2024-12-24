DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 56,439 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,851 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 89,314 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 235,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

