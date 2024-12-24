DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 56,439 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
