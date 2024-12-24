Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.97. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 12,486 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. by 1,688.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company's stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

