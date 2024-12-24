Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.39 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 57.45 ($0.72). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 57.45 ($0.72), with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of 638.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.82.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

