Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 473 shares traded.

Symphony International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

