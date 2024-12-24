Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.70 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $188,000.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.12. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

