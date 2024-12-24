HighTower Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

